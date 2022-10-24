Goring have no answer in derby defeat

WARGRAVE WOMEN DEVELOPMENT are still searching for their first Division 3 South points of the season after they crashed to a 4-2 home defeat against HAWLEY LADIES last Sunday. Amy Bennett and Tina Leahy were both on target for Wargrave.

ROTHERFIELD UNITED WOMEN ran out comfortable 4-0 home winners in their Development Division clash with GORING UNITED RESERVES.

Within the first 10 Daisy Stokoe made some good breaks down the left wing, working well with Hannah Palmer to open the Goring defence.

Goalkeeper Eliza Carpenter made a good save in the 12th minute as Goring managed a rare break through Rotherfield’s solid back line. However, Friend, Houghton, Louise Colam and Rebecca Dry ensured Carpenter had little to do throughout the match. Georgia Hill showed good skill in midfield to keep possession as she pushed forward and saw a shot just deflect wide.

Hill went close again soon after before Palmer saw her hot rattle the crossbar after 23 minutes.

Dry pushed up from the back line to support the Rotherfield attack with some quality through balls while skipper Colam also pressed forward and narrowly missed a chance on goal before sprinting back to deny a Goring attack.

Rotherfield took the lead on 40 minutes when Gemma Tominey won the ball and wrong footed the opposition and crossed to Chloe Rogers, who in turn found the feet of player-of-the-match Lottie Willson who charged down the left wing before firing home. Two minutes later it was 2-0 when Hill found the right boot of Palmer.

In the second half substitute Jen Candilio frustrated the Goring wingers with a strong physical performance while Zaya Carter created several scoring chances.

On 56 minutes Carter and Horwood pushed through to supply a pass to Palmer who weaved through the defence to launch a cross into the box towards Rogers who calmly tapped the ball home.

Just before full time Palmer’s neat chip was just out of the Goring goalkeeper’s reach as the ball was spilled to make it 4-0.

• GORING UNITED progressed to the next round of the Oxfordshire Women’s Cup after beating CHINNOR LADIES 3-0.

Megan Giles put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes before Samantha Atkins doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time. Grace Dollery wrapped up the scoring a minute from full-time.