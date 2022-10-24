Development side pay the penalty on their travels

NEWLY-FORMED Woodcote Development received their North Berks League Division 2 team of the month award for September before last Saturday’s away clash at Dorchester.

The village side had picked up three wins and a draw from their opening four league matches this season.

However, a below-par performance saw them slip to their first defeat of the season as they went down 4-1 to a side that scored two disputed penalties.

The game was less than five minutes old when Tom Brownlow was adjudged to have handled in the area and, in spite of his protestations that it hit his chest, the referee was unmoved and the penalty was converted to make it 1-0. In a half in which neither side really created much in the way of chances, Woodcote worked their way back into the game and equalised after 20 minutes when James Elderton diverted George Scoffham’s free kick into the net.

Woodcote finished the half strongly forcing Dorchester back on the defensive.

However, it was the home side who raced out of the blocks in the second half and took an early lead. A cross from the left was met with a diving header past Callum Moss. Throughout the second-half Woodcote struggled to achieve any fluency in their play and the score was soon 3-1 when goalkeeper Moss was adjudged to have brought-down a Dorchester forward and the second penalty was converted.

Thereafter, it was all Dorchester with Moss, Woodcote’s best player on the day, making several good saves before being beaten again near the end to make the final score 4-1.