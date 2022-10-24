Visitors knock lacklustre Town off top of the table

VISTING side AFC WINKFIELD maintained their 100 per cent Division 1 record as they leapfrogged hosts HENLEY TOWN into top spot last Saturday.

The visitors, who have now won all four of their league matches this season, ran out comfortable 6-1 winners at the Triangle Ground.

Although missing several regulars, the home side still fielded a strong line up but in a lacklustre display were soon behind after five minutes when Fuller headed past Perry Howard to open the scoring. The home side conceded again after 10 minutes when Zishan tapped the ball home from close range.

Henley created three good chances and should have reduced the arrears before Zishan added a third.

Town struggled to compete physically and were poor in their closing down and passing in general. Fuller added a fourth before half time.

Henley enjoyed their best spell of the game early in the second half and on the hour pulled a goal back when Kane Bateman netted direct from a free kick for his first strike of the season.

Despite Henley enjoying a large slice of possession, Fuller completed his hat-trick for the visitors from the penalty spot after Alex Warmsley was penalised for a challenge in the 18 yard box. Winkfield added a sixth goal soon after.

HAMBLEDEN picked up all three points as they eased to a 3-0 victory at WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS.

In a scrappy start Hambleden looked to control the game and win key battles across the pitch. Mid-way through the first half Hambleden clicked into gear and a good passing move enabled Stacey to set up Sykes to rifle home into the top corner.

Hambleden built on this with another passing move allowing Drake to assist Horder to calmly place past the keeper.

Hambleden drove home their advantage in the second half taking control of the match and this enabled a counter attacking move for Drake to punish the home side with a slick finish past the goalkeeper. Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED ran out 4-2

winners at WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES.

After dominating the opening period Goring took the lead after 22 minutes when Matt Hayden's pinpoint diagonal ball was headed home by George O'Brien.

Goring maintained their lead until half-time when, almost straight after the the resumption, Westood equalised from the penalty spot.

Goring fought back well and regained the advantage when Matt Hayden hit an unstoppable 22 yard effort past the home keeper.

A defensive error led to another equaliser but Goring kept going and took a 3-2 lead when Josh Stevens wriggled through on the right hand side before prodding the ball home.

A Harry Voice header from another Hayden corner gave Goring an unassailable lead which they defended until the final whistle.

In Division 3, GORING UNITED RESERVES gained a convincing victory at home to HAMBLEDEN STAGS with a hat-trick from the prolific Alex Halsey and a further goal from Jamie Taylor.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT picked up their first point of the season as they drew 1-1 at FINCHAMPSTEAD DEVELOPMENT.