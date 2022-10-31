Giles wraps up scoring as United climb table

WARGRAVE WOMEN remain fourth in Division 1 despite crashing to a 5-2 defeat at home against MORTIMER LADIES at the Recreation Ground last Sunday.

GORING UNITED WOMEN climbed to second in Division 2 with a convincing 4-1 victory at home to EAST OXFORD LADIES.

Samantha Atkins put the hosts ahead after 26 minutes before the visitors levelled at Sheepcot Recreation Ground.

Abigail Clayton, Grace Dollery and Megan Giles were all on target for the hosts in the second half as they secured all three points.

In the Development Division, GORING UNITED WOMEN’S RESERVES put up a spirited performance before finally succumbing to BURGHFIELD LADIES RESERVES.

Charlotte Guppy’s 11th minute goal put Goring ahead but the home side hit back with two goals to lead at half-time. In the second half Burghfield netted four more goals.