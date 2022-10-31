Monday, 31 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

31 October 2022

Giles wraps up scoring as United climb table

WARGRAVE WOMEN remain fourth in Division 1 despite crashing to a 5-2 defeat at home against MORTIMER LADIES at the Recreation Ground last Sunday.

GORING UNITED WOMEN climbed to second in Division 2 with a convincing 4-1 victory at home to EAST OXFORD LADIES.

Samantha Atkins put the hosts ahead after 26 minutes before the visitors levelled at Sheepcot Recreation Ground.

Abigail Clayton, Grace Dollery and Megan Giles were all on target for the hosts in the second half as they secured all three points.

In the Development Division, GORING UNITED WOMEN’S RESERVES put up a spirited performance before finally succumbing to BURGHFIELD LADIES RESERVES.

Charlotte Guppy’s 11th minute goal put Goring ahead but the home side hit back with two goals to lead at half-time. In the second half Burghfield netted four more goals.

31 October 2022

More News:

Festive tribute

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]

 

Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at ... [more]

 

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33