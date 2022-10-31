Nowell bags brace as hosts progress

WOODCOTE dominated their young opponents from the start in last Saturday’s Hellenic Bateman Sports Cup tie.

Even without several regular players, their ability to pass and move at pace regularly cut open the visitors’ defence.

Woodcote opened the scoring in the third minute when Marvin Hinds played in Dan Wallace whose pinpoint cross found Toby Nowell in space to deftly beat the advancing keeper.

On 10 minutes it was 2-0 when Nowell turned provider for Joe Webber to hammer home.

On 27 minutes Nowell made it 3-0 with his second of the game.

As half-time approached, Woodcote made it 4-0 when Sam Green headed in at the far post from Ryan Corbett’s corner.

With the game effectively over, the second half saw Wantage have more possession without threatening to score. The only goal for the half came from near the hour mark when Dan Wallace latch on to a through ball and scored in the far corner with a good shot from a narrow angle.

• WOODCOTE DEVELOPMENT remain top of the North Berks League Division 2 after a resounding win against LONG WITTENHAM RESERVES. On target for Woodcote were Dudley Powell 2, Alex Silver, Matt Webber and Jack Ploszynski.