Wigmore at double as side return to winning ways

WARGRAVE secured all three Premier Division points last Saturday as they defeated visitors CHALVEY (WMC) SPORTS 4-3.

The home side dominated the first 30 minutes and led 1-0 through a Fred Kirby goal before Chalvey hit back with a quick-fire double to go in 2-1 up at half-time.

The second half was all Wargrave pushing forward and they were rewarded when Joe Wigmore volleyed home from 20 yards out to make it 2-2.

Wigmore later added his second for 3-2 before Toby Briggs made it 4-2.

Chalvey scored a penalty with the last kick of the game to end the scoring.

In Division 1, HENLEY TOWN came from behind to pick up a point at WINDLESHAM UNITED YOUTH U23s.

With the match being played on a 3G pitch, Town adapted well and created a number of half chances.

Henley lost Harri Douglas with a foot injury after 20 minutes and soon conceded when a cross was deflected into the path of Windlesham’s Platts who side-footed past keeper Isaac Aitchison.

After the break Town came out strongly with Charlie Douglas twice being thwarted by some good saves from the Windlesham goalkeeper.

The visitors were soon rewarded when Kane Bateman side footed home to equalise. Both sides went close to scoring as the points were shared. HAMBLEDEN lost their first match of the season as they went down 3-1 away to league leaders AFC WINKFIELD.

The home side took the lead before Richard Vallis equalised two minutes before the interval. In the second half the home side netted twice to secure all three points. Elsewhere in the division, GORING UNITED went down to a 7-4 home defeat against a strong TADLEY CALLEVA RESERVES.

Goring almost took the lead when after a promising move Tom Heslop’s well struck effort just missed the far post. Tadley played quickly on the counter attack and took the lead with a well worked goal. Goring equalised when Harry Voice turned home a Matt Hayden corner but the Goring defence folded allowing Tadley to score four more goals before half-time.

Playing down the slope Goring tried to reduce the lead and were rewarded with a powerful Voice header from a Hayden free kick. Substitute Joe Joslyn was a constant danger in attack and earned a penalty which Hyden coolly converted to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed when a swift counter gave Tadley a sixth goal which was followed by a well worked seventh. Joslyn added a fourth for Goring four minutes from time.

In Division 3, HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT picked up a point as they drew 3-3 with high-flying RICHINGS PARK at their Triangle Ground.

Guy Brown, Savio Patel and Cameron Roovis were all on target for the home side in a match that saw Drew Barnes sent off for Henley.

Elsewhere in the division, HAMBLEDEN STAGS are still searching for their first points of the season after they went down to a 3-2 home defeat against AFC WINKFIELD RESERVES. Miguel Ballon and George Slingsby were both on target for the home side.