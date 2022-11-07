Ibrahim Sengunes – 1936 to 2022

KNOWN by so many people in Henley as Ibby, Ibrahim Sengunes spent his early years in Turkey in the Fifties and Sixties as a professional footballer.

He represented various teams, including his home town of Adana.

He was transferred to Galatasaray in Istanbul but before he played for them he moved to London in 1966, the year England won the World Cup.

While in London, Ibrahim played for various local football clubs.

He moved to Henley in 1992 and opened two businesses in Reading Road (Victoria fish and chips and the original Henley mini market).

Ibby set about using his extensive knowledge of football to help train the Henley boys’ under-10s and then under-17s teams (along with John Hooper and Paul Trimmings), which he did for about 10 years.

Together, they had many successful tours overseas including to Germany and Holland.

Ibby was a great influence on the boys and a role model for them.

After retiring from coaching, he would spend his days getting his coffee in town and going for a walk along the river where he enjoyed watching the rowers or visiting the River & Rowing Museum.

He was a well-known and loved local character and loved talking with people from all walks of life.

Ibby, who was a husband, father and grandfather, was diagnosed with dementia in 2018 and his condition advanced after a triple cardiac arrest, which he survived. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 14.

A funeral service was taking place at Fairmile Cemetery today (Friday) at 2.30pm. Flowers and anyone who would like to pay their respects are welcome.

All enquiries to A B Walker, Blyth House, 158 Reading Road, Henley. Tel. (01491) 413434.