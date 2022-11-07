Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Lovelock’s solo strike in vain as FC Sporty secure points

HOSTS EMMER GREEN ended up on the losing side of a well-fought Premier Division match with FC SPORTY picking up all three points at the Recreation Ground.

Sporty started the better of the two sides taking a two-goal lead into the break.

Emmer Green rallied and pulled one back just after half time with a fine solo effort from Jordan Lovelock.

Just as Emmer Green looked like the game could turn Sporty scored another goal to lead 3-1. Luke Maze and James Bozarth worked hard up front and with Maze supplying the crosses as Bozarth put them away getting Emmer Green’s second and third of the game.

Despite Emmer Green’s best efforts the game ended with Sporty winning 5-3.

In Division 1 GORING UNITED were held to a 2-2 draw at home against BARTON ROVERS.

07 November 2022

