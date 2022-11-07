United make progress following shoot-out

WARGRAVE WOMEN moved up to third place in Division 1 after running out 5-2 winners away at OXFORD ATHLETIC WOMEN last Sunday.

Emily Biddle put the visitors ahead after just one minute and four minutes later Millie Bilcliff doubled her side’s advantage.

Hannah Sheehan put the visitors 3-0 before the home side pulled a goal back just before half-time.

In the second half Kelly Doward and Joanne Atkins both got their names on the scoresheet whilst Oxford scored a further consolation goal.

In the league cup, GORING UNITED WOMEN came from a goal down to level and progress on penalties in their home clash with LAUNTON LADIES.

The visitors took the lead in the first half before Maxine Holtz levelled the tie after 65 minutes.

With the scores level at full-time the match was decided on penalty kicks with Goring running out 5-4 winners.

Elsewhere, WARGRAVE DEVELOPMENT WOMEN crashed out of the competition after going down 3-0 away at EVERSLEY AND CALIFORNIA RESERVES.