Fletcher scores hat-trick as Harriers put on five-star display

AFC HENLEY HARRIERS U13s put in their best performance of the season last Saturday as they defeated MAIDENHEAD UNITED SHARKS U13s 5-2 at Jubilee Park.

Skipper Charlotte Wilks played in attack for the match and was replaced between the sticks by Ollie McGrath who made several strong saves throughout.

The change paid off mid-way through the first half when Wilks was brought down just outside the box and stepped forward to score the free kick to make it 1-0. The Harriers had most chances of the first half with Charlie Nelmes and Raphie Barron unlucky not to get on the end of some good crosses from Phoenix

Fletcher and Wilks coupled with some good corners and through balls from Oscar Sheppard.

In defence, Ollie O’Connor, Jasper Woodward-Sweet, Elysia Chilvers and Albie Ball formed a strong defensive line with good covering and last-ditch tackles and blocks to retain the half-time lead. The Harriers started the second half well but were caught on the break and conceded a penalty that was converted to make it 1-1.

The Harriers mounted attack after attack with Ball, Aarian Atwal and Chilvers playing sublime football down the left, passing moving from defence all the way forward to shooting opportunities.

Micah Bertenshaw and Joshua Nicholson bossed the midfield, linking well and passing the ball through the defence and to the wingers with skill and precision.

Barron was moved ont o the right and got immediate reward when a cross resulted in a hand ball and penalty. Fletcher stepped up to score to make it 2-1.

Soon after Barron crossed again to Ball whose shot was saved but the rebound was followed up by Atwal to make it 3-1.

Shortly after the Sharks caught another break with the shot initially tipped to the post by Wilks but the visitors collected the rebound and scored to make it 3-2.

Patrick Rooney linked up well with Bertenshaw and Ball to create movement down the left and through the centre causing the Sharks goalkeeper to pick up the ball from a pass back and from an indirect free kick. Fletcher stepped up and latched on to the kick taken by Barron to make it 4-2.

The midfield continued to work hard and Bertenshaw delivered a pass to a running Fletcher who fired home to complete his hat-trick and make it 5-2.