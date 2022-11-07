Larter at the double as villagers ease to victory

A FRED Kirby penalty was enough to ensure WARGRAVE moved up to fourth place in the Premier Division after the villagers ran out 1-0 winners at MAIDENHEAD TOWN last Saturday.

In Division 1, HENLEY TOWN moved up to third place after winning 5-0 away at MAIDENHEAD TOWN RESERVES on Bisham Abbey’s 4G pitch which suited the visitor’s quick passing game.

Henley took the lead on 15 minutes when man-of-the-match Dan York put through Mark Kakembo who held off a couple of defenders before shooting past the Maidenhead keeper.

Henley dominated play and increased their lead when Rhys York scored from a corner after 35 minutes.

The visitors could have increased their lead with numerous opportunities, including a Charlie Douglas effort that he managed to put over the bar from two yards out when it seemed easier to score.

The home side created a couple of half chances that were blocked by Rhys York and fellow central defender Alex Walmsley before half-time.

The Town midfield of Mike Classen, Bertie Gingell and Luke Mulvaney carried on their good work in the second half and soon had a third goal when a Maidenhead defender overhit a back pass to score past his own keeper.

Striker Jack Woodley added a fourth on 70 minutes with a shot over the keeper with the outside of his foot from the corner of the penalty area.

Maidenhead had one breakaway opportunity that was foiled by a good save from goalkeeper Perry Howard before Henley wrapped up the scoring when Rhys York climbed high to head home. York almost claimed a hat-trick from another corner but headed just over the bar.

HAMBLEDEN eased to a comfortable 6-1 win away at WESTWOOD WANDERERS RESERVES on their 3G pitch at Denefield School.

The first real chance of the game fell to Westwood who broke down the flank, squared the ball back only to fire past the post.

Hambleden nearly took the lead when a Justus Larter free kick found Alex Harris-White at the back post but his header was saved by the keeper.

Shortly after Hambleden took the lead when some good work in centre midfield by Dan Sykes saw him slip the ball to Larter and he fired home from 20 yards out.

Ten minutes later, Larter doubled his tally following some good individual work past the Westwood defence before scoring.

Five minutes into the second half Hambleden made it 3-0. Sykes fed Nathan Horder through and he calmly stroked the ball past the keeper.

Just after the hour it was 4-0 when Adam Palmer scored with a right foot drive just outside the box. Hambleden made four substitutes, the first of returning from two years out of football was Dan Chalfont who made it 5-0 when he rifled the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net.

It was nearly six when Palmer laid the ball back to Craig Trimmings on the edge of the area only to find his strike hit the bar.

Larter almost completed his hat-trick when a Palmer cross was met by his head, but it went wide of the post. Westwood grabbed a consolation after a mix-up in the Hambleden defence allowed them to score.

The rout was sealed on the 85th minute where a Rowan Stacey corner was left-foot volleyed straight into the net by Trimmings.

GORING UNITED’S disappointing start to the season continued with a 3-1 home defeat against HOLYPORT RESERVES.

Playing up the slope Goring were the better team during the first half and led 1-0 at half-time thanks to persistence from Joe Joslyn who pressured the Holyport keeper into an error before rolling the ball home.

The same player also then did well to find himself in a one-on-one but on this occasion the effort was saved. In the second half Tom Heslop went close with a rasping volley following a good move while Joslyn's effort was unlucky to just sail over the bar with the goalkeeper well off his line.

However, after 75 minutes, a lack of concentration allowed a Holyport forward an unmarked header which he dispatched past Matt Trimmings, who put in a faultless performance in goal.

Worse followed in the 86th minute when a long throw was headed home unchallenged.

Goring pushed for an equaliser but in the last minute, with all the Goring players committed forward, a break presented Holyport with a simple third goal.

In Division 3, GORING UNITED RESERVES ran out 3-1 winners at MARLOW UNITED RESERVES with Robert Eaglesham netting twice and Jamie Taylor on target for the visitors.

William Churchward and Savio Patel were both on target for HENLEY TOWN DEVELOPMENT as they defeated visitors AFC WINKFIELD RESERVES 3-1 at the Triangle Ground.

Elsewhere in the division, HAMBLEDEN STAGS went down 6-0 at FARNHAM ROYAL MAVERICKS.