07 November 2022

Corbett brace helps side do the double

A SCRAPPY ill-tempered match saw Woodcote complete the double over Chinnor in Division 2 East of the Hellenic League last Saturday.

The home side took an early lead when Ryan Corbett converted James Stewart’s cross, but the lead was short-lived as poor defending enabled Chinnor to equalise on eight minutes.

On 30 minutes Woodcote’s goalkeeper Callum Moss was shown a yellow card for a challenge just outside the penalty area but the free kick was wasted and it was the home side who went in at half-time in the lead as Sam Green headed down James Stewart’s cross into the path of Corbett who helped himself to his second goal.

Almost on the stroke of half-time Toby Nowell was through to beat the keeper but his shot came back off the upright. Five minutes into the second half Nowell started a move finding Joe Webber with a pass and was then on hand to finish off after Ryan Corbett’s effort was blocked.

Woodcote continued to create chances for the remainder of the match, but a combination of wasteful finishing and last-ditch tackles denied them the additional goals.

WOODCOTE DEVELOPMENT remain top of the North Berks League Division 2 despite their 4-3 defeat at the hands of BURGHCLERE. Woodcote fought back from 2-0 down to level the scores before a late goal gave the home side all three points. Woodcote’s goals were scored by Alex Silver, George Scoffham and Archie Clark.

