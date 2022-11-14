Jenkins strike enough to make cup progress

EMMER Green got back to winning ways last Sunday as they defeated Twyford Comets in the second round of the Industrial Cup at the Recreation Ground.

The hosts started the match brightly and went close through Lewis Jenkins and Joe McDonagh but couldn’t quite make the breakthrough.

Emmer Green were denied an appeal for a penalty when Jenkins appeared to be brought down in the area but the referee waved play on. The home side battled hard in the second half but the Twyford Comets keeper was

having a good game denying a close-range header from Joe Harvey and a

free kick from Daniel Donegan.

Emmer Green stayed patient and made the breakthrough when Pele Haggers cut back and found Jenkins who managed to beat the keeper.