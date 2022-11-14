Rusher strike proves decisive for visitors

A FULL-BLOODED and entertaining North Berks League Division 2 match in damp conditions saw Woodcote Development come away with a narrow victory last Saturday, a result that saw them retain their top-of-the-table status.

An even first half saw few clear-cut chances with Woodcote defenders twice clearing off the line in one attack, while at the other end, chances fell to Archie Clark and Alex Silver who both shot over the bar after good approach work by Ben Rusher.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first, but as Compton tired, Woodcote gained the upper hand, dominating possession. Woodcote were rewarded on 65 minutes with a quality goal. Man-of-the-match Clark got away from his marker on the left and crossed for Rusher to control the ball before firing a low shot into the far corner.

This was a good all-round display from Woodcote against decent opposition, with stand-out performances from Alec Curtis and Charlie Wagstaff at the heart of the defence, George Scoffham and Rusher in midfield and Clark on the wing.