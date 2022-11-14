Robinson’s four goals helps side progress

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s progressed to the quarter-finals of the league cup thanks to a 6-3 away win against WOODLEY WANDERERS AND YOUTH HAWKS U12s.

The Hawks opened the scoring after five minutes with a shot from the edge of the box. The Hurricanes were forced to work hard across all parts of the pitch to turn the tide.

Both goalkeepers made impressive saves. The Hawks’ keeper snaffled the ball at the feet of one of the Hurricanes’ strikers, while Hurricanes’ keeper Harrison Carpenter Buckett made a fine fingertip save to deny a dipping shot.

The Hurricanes’ goalscorers were Edward Tucker (two) and man-of-the-match Oscar Robinson (four). The pick of the goals was the first, where the ball was drilled into the top of the goal.