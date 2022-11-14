Monday, 14 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

14 November 2022

Robinson’s four goals helps side progress

AFC HENLEY HURRICANES U12s progressed to the quarter-finals of the league cup thanks to a 6-3 away win against WOODLEY WANDERERS AND YOUTH HAWKS U12s.

The Hawks opened the scoring after five minutes with a shot from the edge of the box. The Hurricanes were forced to work hard across all parts of the pitch to turn the tide.

Both goalkeepers made impressive saves. The Hawks’ keeper snaffled the ball at the feet of one of the Hurricanes’ strikers, while Hurricanes’ keeper Harrison Carpenter Buckett made a fine fingertip save to deny a dipping shot.

The Hurricanes’ goalscorers were Edward Tucker (two) and man-of-the-match Oscar Robinson (four). The pick of the goals was the first, where the ball was drilled into the top of the goal.

14 November 2022

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33