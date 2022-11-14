Taylor’s hat-trick helps Goring United climb table

WARGRAVE remain fourth in the Premier Division after narrowly going down to a 2-1 home defeat against league leaders YATELEY UNITED last Saturday.

Joe Wigmore was on target for the hosts in a match that saw the visitors maintain their 100 per cent start to the season with their 10th consecutive victory.

In Division 1, GORING UNITED ran out 4-2 winners away at WOODLEY UNITED ROYALS.

Goring created a plethora of early chances and could have been well ahead before Joe Joslyn broke the deadlock with a left-footed shot across the keeper.

Joslyn had two further chances but just failed on both occasions.

Shortly before half-time a rare Woodley counter-attack led to the ball being rifled home for the equaliser.

Within 10 seconds of the restart Goring regained the lead when Joslyn robbed a defender before finishing clinically.

Woodley equalised within a minute when Matt Trimmings did well to push a well struck shot on to the post but with the Goring defence static a Woodley player rolled home the follow-up.

Fears that Goring would throw away another lead were partially allayed when Josh Monk beat a defender in the box and finished well to put the visitors 3-2 up.

The result was sealed when Monk converted a close-range effort after the home keeper failed to hold a well-struck shot from Joslyn.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY TOWN’S home match with HAMBLEDEN was postponed due to a waterlogged Triangle Ground. Jamie Taylor scored a hat-trick as GORING UNITED RESERVES moved up to second place in Division 3 after running out 6-4 winners at FARNHAM ROYAL MAVERICKS.

Taylor put the visitors ahead after just three minutes before Alex Halsey doubled his side’s lead five minutes later. David Woodley put Goring 3-0 up after 13 minutes before Taylor made it 4-0 on the half-hour mark. The home side pulled a goal back on 34 minutes to make it 4-1 at the interval.

In the second half the home pulled the score back to 4-3 before Halsey netted his second of the game five minutes from time.

Taylor wrapped up the score with his third goal of the game on the stroke of full time. Elsewhere in the division, basement side HAMBLEDEN STAGS narrowly went down to a 5-4 home defeat against READING CITY DEVELOP-MENT.

Kieron Woodland and Luke Logan were on target for the Stags in the first half while substitute Ricardo Lima netted his side’s other two goals in the second half.