Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Did you go to the pub?

KIDMORE End Parish Council wants people to support its bid to have the Reformation in Gallowstree Common listed as an asset of community value. 

The Brakspear pub in Horsepond Road has been closed since November.

The council wants villagers to submit evidence of social events at the pub that they attended, such as wedding receptions or parties.

It says this could strengthen its application to South Oxfordshire District Council.

It has already had a previous application rejected.

To submit evidence, email parish clerk Roger Penfold at clerk@kepc.info

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33