Did you go to the pub?

KIDMORE End Parish Council wants people to support its bid to have the Reformation in Gallowstree Common listed as an asset of community value.

The Brakspear pub in Horsepond Road has been closed since November.

The council wants villagers to submit evidence of social events at the pub that they attended, such as wedding receptions or parties.

It says this could strengthen its application to South Oxfordshire District Council.

It has already had a previous application rejected.

To submit evidence, email parish clerk Roger Penfold at clerk@kepc.info