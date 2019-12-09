Footballers score for charities

ROTHERFIELD Walking Football team has raised £400 for two charities.

It held a tournament at Bishopswood Sports Ground in Gallowstree Common featuring walking football teams from Chalgrove, Tilehurst and the Rivermead leisure centre in Reading.

Each team played each other in 15-minute games before the final in which Rotherfield beat Rivermead 1-0.

Rotherfield’s squad comprised Roger Prismall, Jim Bedding, Tudor Taylor, Mike Bowker, Ashley Ford, Graham Hards, Dave Robinson and Michael Foxton.

Ian Massey, a member of the home team who didn’t play, said the event was a success and was supported by more than 30 players, most of them over the age of 60.

He said: “We were pleased with the result not just because we won the trophy but for the level of support from other clubs and our contribution.”

The proceeds will be donated to mental health charity Mind and Cancer Research UK.

Rotherfield meets at Bishopswood Sports Ground every Monday at 6pm and Wednesdays at 10am.

For more information, email Mr Massey at

ian.massey28@gmail.com