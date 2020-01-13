Monday, 13 January 2020

Cricketers lose dog park fight

PLANS to turn a field in Gallowstree Common into a secure recreational and training area for dogs have been approved.

Tanya and Richard Burrough will secure the 3.67-hectare site, off Wyfold Road, by installing a 1.8m high stock-proof fence along the perimeter.

The couple, who live in Chalkhouse Green Road, Kidmore End, applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to approve the field’s change of use from agriculture.

They did not need planning permission for the fence because it would be below 2m and they had acquired the permission of the landowner.

The Burroughs said dog owners and carers would be able to spend “anxiety-free” time with their pets in a secure, open space.

They said dog walking was compatible within a countryside location and would not result in the loss of amenity or spoil users’ enjoyment of the area, which is within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But neighbouring Kidmore End Cricket Club said the development would prevent their players from retrieving balls during matches and make the area less attractive.

The council said the development would conserve the character and appearance of the AONB, would have a neutral impact on biodiversity and would have no adverse effect on residents or road safety.

