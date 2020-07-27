Speed limit to remain

School will stay and expand for time being
Monday, 27 July 2020
THE speed limit in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, will not be reduced to 20mph.
Kidmore End Parish Council say it is unlikely Oxfordshire County Concill will agree to reduce it from 30mph.
Members also agreed it did not warrant the price of an assessment by the county council, estimated at between £3,000 and £4,000.
The parish council agreed that no further action should be taken.
