Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Speed limit to remain

THE speed limit in Horsepond Road, Gallowstree Common, will not be reduced to 20mph.

Kidmore End Parish Council say it is unlikely Oxfordshire County Concill will agree to reduce it from 30mph.  

Members also agreed it did not warrant the price of an assessment by the county council, estimated at between £3,000 and £4,000.

The parish council agreed that no further action should be taken.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33