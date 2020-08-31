Road closure

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
A SECTION of Gallowstree Road will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 12 for overhead cable work by Openreach.
Access will be maintained for emergency services vehicles and those who live within the closure area.
31 August 2020
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
