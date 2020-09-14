Road groan

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
COMPLAINTS have been made about overgrown hedges and verges on parts of Horsepond Road in Gallowstree Common.
People who complained via the fixmystreet website said the pavement was impassable and that visibility for drivers was seriously impaired when exiting on to Horsepond Road from one of the turnings into The Hamlet.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is investigating.
14 September 2020
More News:
Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Women save nursery cafe from closure in lockdown
TWO friends have saved the café at the Herb Farm ... [more]
Brazilian pub chef serves up tasty meals from home
A PUB in Sonning Common has a new pop-up ... [more]
POLL: Have your say