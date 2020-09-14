Monday, 14 September 2020

Road groan

COMPLAINTS have been made about overgrown hedges and verges on parts of Horsepond Road in Gallowstree Common. 

People who complained via the fixmystreet website said the pavement was impassable and that visibility for drivers was seriously impaired when exiting on to Horsepond Road from one of the turnings into The Hamlet.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is investigating.

