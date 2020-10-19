Edwardian family home comes on market for first time in more than 30 years

A PROPERTY in Gallowstree Common that has been in the same family for more than 30 years has come on the market.

Orchard Villa, on the corner of Reades Lane and Horsepond Road, is for sale with Tim Peers estate agents in Henley with a guide price of £980,000.

The extended detached Edwardian family home has five bedrooms and four reception rooms and two bathrooms, with generous gardens and parking.

The property was built in about 1905, has stained glass insert windows and has had only three owners in its lifetime.

It has a triple aspect sitting room/playroom with an open fireplace, a double aspect living room with open fireplace and a study with a gas fireplace.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and an en-suite while the second bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

The gardens are south facing and the property is flanked by high laurel and beech hedges, which provide privacy.

