Children’s nursery sold

A CHILDREN’S nursery in Gallowstree Common has been sold after the founder decided to retire.

Dawn Gillet, who created the Bishopswood Day Nursery in Horsepond Road 18 years ago, has sold it to Little Birches, a family-owned nursery group based in Kent.

Ms Gillet, 64, from Reading, who ran the nursery with her partner Mark Johnson, said: “I’m obviously sad but I realised that the time was right and I wish Little Birches all the best.

“Some children that have come through have then returned a few years later for work experience and I can only imagine they’ll be bringing their own children in soon so it has come round full circle.”

Glen Jones, director of Little Birches, said: “We are a nature-based childcare business that endeavours to provide a superior level of care. We hope to build on the exceptional work that Dawn has carried out for 18 years and create a truly special setting for all to enjoy.”

The nursery, which can take 127 children at a time, is situated within two acres of land, which the children benefit from daily as there is a large focus on outdoor learning. It will be renamed Little Birches.