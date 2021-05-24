RESIDENTS of Goring have again been targeted by ... [more]
Monday, 24 May 2021
A NEW five-bedroom home could be built in Gallowstree Common.
Jensen Langford, of Horsepond Road, has already been granted permission to demolish part of his home and garage where the new property would go.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by July 7.
24 May 2021
More News:
Artists happy to be exhibiting again post-lockdown
ARTISTS in Watlington have been showcasing their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say