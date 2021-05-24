Monday, 24 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Home plan

A NEW five-bedroom home could be built in Gallowstree Common. 

Jensen Langford, of Horsepond Road, has already been granted permission to demolish part of his home and garage where the new property would go.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by July 7.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33