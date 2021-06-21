Council moves

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
Monday, 21 June 2021
MEETINGS of Kidmore End Parish Council are to move to the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in Gallowstree Common.
In-person meetings would usually take place in the church room in Wood Lane, Kidmore End, but the space is too small for all the councillors to be able to maintain social distancing.
The first face-to-face meeting since the first lockdown in March last year will take place at the pavilion, off The Hamlet, on Wednesday.
