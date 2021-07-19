Pavilion CCTV

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
NEW CCTV cameras have been installed at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in Gallowstree Common.
The equipment was fitted at the pavilion off The Hamlet to “detect and deter petty vandalism issues”.
19 July 2021
More News:
Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Siblings complete cycle challenge in memory of father
A BROTHER and sister from Goring raised more than ... [more]
POLL: Have your say