Car damaged

Monday, 30 August 2021
A CAR was damaged while left in a pub car park overnight.
The owner returned to the Greyhound in Peppard on Saturday to find the rear driver’s side door had been dented.
The damage is believed it to have been caused by a 4x4 with a two-hitch.
Pub staff are checking CCTV to try to identify the culprit.
