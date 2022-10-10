Riding for disabled charity receives £1,000 towards winter feed for horses

A CHARITY has been given £1,000 to help feed its ponies through the winter.

Wyfold Riding for the Disabled had to use its stock of hay early due to the hot summer and lack of rain, which left grassland parched.

The donation by the John Sykes Foundation will be used to buy more hay, which costs about £2,000 a year normally.

The Reading foundation provides grants to non-profit groups, charities and trusts with the aim of helping to improve the lives of individuals and communities within five miles of the town. The charity provides riding facilities for people with physical or mental disabilities within South Oxfordshire and Reading.

Mr Sykes, who set up his foundation in 2014, presented a cheque to a group of volunteers from the charity.

He said: “It was an honour to spend the morning at the stables. The interaction the children had with their ponies was breath-taking and it was clear to see that this is of great benefit. I was also so impressed that the charity is run by only one part-time member of staff and an army of dedicated volunteers. It is all so very well organised and such a happy place, which I hope to visit again soon.”

Gill Rushworth, fundraising

co-ordinator for the charity, said: “It was the first time I had met Mr Sykes and he was lovely. He has a horse of his own so he was extremely knowledgeable. It was a wonderful morning he spent with us.

“It was a relief to know he wanted to help us, especially when the cost is going up because of the demand and the lack of grass to make the hay. We’ve been having to get hay from far and wide. We’re very grateful for the donation.”

The charity was put forward for a grant by Sian McCoubrey, whose nine-year-old daughter Alice began riding there seven years ago and is a volunteer for both the charity and the foundation.