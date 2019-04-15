Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Move allowed

TWO new residents of Wargrave have asked to be able to move the greenhouses in their gardens to the Woodclyffe allotments off Victoria Road, where they plan to rent plots.

The parish council, which owns the allotment site, says it is willing to grant permission provided the greenhouses do not exceeed 6ft by 10ft or take up more than 25 per cent of the total plot.

