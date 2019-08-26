Monday, 26 August 2019

Gardens to open

AN open gardens event will be held in South Stoke on bank holiday Monday (August 26), from 1pm to 5pm.

Other attractions include tea and cakes provided by the Women’s Institute at the village hall and tours of the church tower.

All proceeds will go towards repairs to the village’s 100-year-old clock.

Entry is £5 for adults, children free. Tickets are available at the recreation ground or church lych gate.

