Final call for baskets

A TOTAL of 162 summer hanging baskets have now been ordered by businesses and residents in Henley.

They will start to be installed next week by Windowflowers, the town council’s contractor.

Each basket costs £67.50, which includes watering and maintenance, and the plants are a mixture of pink and blue petunias, red pelargoniums, white begonias and blue fairy fan-flowers.

The Bird in Hand pub in Greys Road has ordered four baskets.

Landlord Graham Steward said: “We have had the baskets ever since the council starting doing it. They look nice and make the building look much more attractive and welcoming.

“They are excellent baskets with a fantastic colourful display and they do all the work for us, which I think is the key point. It is marvellous when we get compliments from customers.”

Lesley Brydon, of King’s Road, who has ordered one basket, said: “They are beautiful and always make the town look fantastic.

“I think it is fantastic value for money and more people could get involved but it will be a question of whether they can afford it.”

Marion Hayes, office manager at Villars Hayward LLP in Boston Road, said:“The hanging baskets have become a bit of a landmark for us. If clients are trying to find the office, we tell them we are the one with two hanging baskets outside.

“At the moment I think we all need cheering up and the baskets really enhance the look of the town.”

Orders must be made by the end of today (Friday). Email j.smith@henleytown

council.gov.uk