Monday, 02 November 2020

Countryside walks

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers operate socially distanced group walks.

There are no restrictions on the number of walkers but participants must still pre-book. The walks are free to join.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: Sunday, November 1, 10.30am (six miles), meeting at Mill Lane car park, Henley. Walking route takes in Hunts Farm, Mays Green and Lower Shiplake before returning along the River Thames.

November 1, 2pm (four miles), meeting at Highlands Lane, Henley, Walk to Crowsley Park and back via Harpsden Bottom and Gillotts Field.

November 4, 10.30am (three miles), meeting at the green in Nettlebed. The walk is gentle, with one hill.

November 5, 10.30am (five miles), meeting at Goring village car park. Walk features Thames Path and Great Chalkwood.

For more information, including how to book a place, visit the group page at ramblers.org.uk

