Spring tidy

RESIDENTS of Goring have again been targeted by ... [more]
Monday, 24 May 2021
THE Watlington spring clean will take place on Tuesday, June 1 from 1pm.
The annual litter-picking event will involve collecting rubbish around the town.
Volunteers should meet at the parish office in Old School Place, Gorwell. Bin bags, litter-pickers and hi-vis vests will be supplied.
Artists happy to be exhibiting again post-lockdown
ARTISTS in Watlington have been showcasing their ... [more]
