Learning to go wild

TWO women from Watlington are encouraging children to spend more time outdoors.

Jo Schofield and Fiona Danks have designed six activity ideas for families with children of primary school age.

All are based on nature and supported by science and topics include the sun, rain, wildlife and mud.

Ms Danks said: “We have been writing books providing fun ideas for children and their families to help them explore nature and understand how it benefits their physical and mental health.

“Being outdoors is a lot of fun for children and means that they have a better understanding of the planet.”

The pair have worked in partnership with Natural England and the Widlife Trusts.

For more information, visit www.goingwild.net

