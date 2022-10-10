Delightful take on challenges

WHAT a delight this was. Two authors aged 60-plus writing about women facing up to life’s challenges: women who are “mostly good but occasionally fed up”. Both writers use humour and darkness and tackle what Garmus calls “the imagined disapproval of other women”.

Both have been writing since they were young and both novels are set in the past, although Stibbe’s finishes in 2020.

Stibbe began by explaining how the letters she sent to an aunt in her twenties eventually came to be published when she was 50.

Now an award-winning novelist known for her quirky charm and well-observed humour, she is often compared to Alan Bennett, Sue Townsend and Victoria Wood.

Although her previous novels have been autobiographical, One Day I Shall Astonish the World is not. It considers marriage and female friendship and was the hardest to write.

Not being a lover of plotting, she finds autobiographical writing easier since the plot is already written! Of paramount importance to her is the “voice” and the authenticity.

Garmus’s bestselling debut novel, Lessons in Chemistry, reflects the challenges of “a generation of disappointed women”.

Her main character, Elizabeth Zott (chemist turned cooking show host), refuses to accept the limitations of her time.

The novel sets out to remind women of their capability and worth. After all, said Garmus: “There are just a few hormones difference between men and women and we got the best ones”.

She comments that things could be pretty dark and painful, especially for “thwarted, overeducated women”. She wants to send a message without preaching and unusually her main character does not change. Instead, in keeping with the title, Elizabeth is the catalyst who changes those around her.

With a nod to magical realism, Elizabeth’s dog, Six-Thirty, is a wise, thinking dog, based on Garmus’s own dog, Friday.

Both Stibbe and Garmus claim that an author’s age is not important. As Garmus pointed out to much laughter: “We read dead people, don’t we? And like with politicians, it helps if we have done other things beforehand.”

There were illuminating questions from the deeply engaged audience at the end. Both writers agreed that writing is not easy: if it feels hard, you’re doing it right.

Karen Wade