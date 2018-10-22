Monday, 22 October 2018

Self-propelled leaf vacuum is on offer

ALONGSIDE our wide range of John Deere, Stihl and Husqvarna garden machinery, Farol Ltd are also stockists for Billy Goat leaf/debris blowers and vacuums.

When it comes to property clean-up, Billy Goat Industries features a complete line of product solutions for all your residential and commercial needs. With autumn in full swing and the leaves dropping fast, Farol are offering the fantastic Billy Goat TKV650SPH self-    propelled leaf and       debris vacuum to Henley       Standard readers for only £1,295 plus VAT.

This capable machine features a 27-inch vacuum deck, large collection bag and even a built-in chipper for bigger branches which can’t be vacuumed.

Buying from Farol
means the machines are built, tested and handed over to customers with operational instruction — something internet companies cannot offer. Expert advice is always on hand to make sure you have the right machine for the right job in your garden.

For more information call us on 01844 278843 or send us a message at facebook.com/FarolLtd

Farol’s Milton Common showroom is located next to Junction 7 of the M40 and is open from 8am to 5.30pm on weekdays and from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.farol.co.uk

