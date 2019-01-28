Tree surgeon enjoys living the high life

JON WELFARE first studied horticulture at Berkshire College of Agriculture and then worked at Coppid Hall gardens on the Phillimore Estate before realising that his real interest lay in the management of trees and woodlands.

This led to his studying arboriculture at Merrist Wood College, Guildford. Then, as a fully qualified tree surgeon, he worked for various local companies, gaining experience in all aspects of tree work.

After several years he decided to start his own business, All Seasons Tree Care Limited, based in Binfield Heath, which has now been operating for several years in the Henley, South Oxfordshire and Berkshire areas.

Jon has a continuing association with the Phillimore Estate, maintaining trees in their large woodland areas, but the company also works with many private customers in small urban gardens. No job is too small!

Jon says: “We provide a competitive, friendly service for all your tree and hedge requirements, including pruning, shaping, crown reductions, thinning, dead-wooding, tree and stump removal. With an enthusiastic, specialist team, our aim is to complete your work to the highest standard at a competitive price.”

All Seasons Tree Care are qualified, insured and experienced. Quotations are free.

For more information, call Jon on 07787 384917 or (01491) 571778.