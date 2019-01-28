Monday, 28 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Entry-level chainsaw’s on offer

Entry-level chainsaw’s on offer

WITH the winter weather in full force, there is no better time to invest in a Husqvarna 120 II petrol chainsaw.

Perfect for small trees and firewood, this entry-level chainsaw will keep your trees pruned and your fire fuelled this winter.

This month the Husqvarna 120 II is on special offer at local approved dealer Farol for only £135 including VAT. Complete with a 14-inch cutting bar, this machine will be supplied assembled and ready to use!

Buying from Farol means not buying from a box, but from a team of dedicated factory trained staff who will personally build the machine and test it before handing it over to you with a full instructional demonstration. Farol Ltd offer the complete range of Stihl, Husqvarna and John Deere garden machinery at their Thame, Twyford and Hungerford showrooms along with expert advice and parts and service support.

For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit the firm online at www. farolgardenmachinery.co.uk

Farol Ltd’s headquarters are at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2NZ.

Gardens and Gardening

Looking for a job?

PERIPATETIC SINGING TEACHER

Location Henley on Thames

St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few ...

 

DRIVER

Location Marlow Bottom

REBELLION BEER COMPANY BREWERY DRIVER We are a large Micro-Brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute real ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33