Tree management fit for the 21st century

There has never been more pressure on our precious tree landscape with global disease threats, climate change and misconceptions on how trees should be managed. At Heritage Tree Services Ltd, our tree surgeons, tree plantsmen and tree relocation crews are overseen by a formally qualified management team led by Hugo Loudon. We understand the constraints of harmonising humans and trees, and finding 21st century solutions so the extraordinary and often unknown benefits can be utilised in the community or at home. Our tree hazard appraisals and surveys help find prescriptions for “best practice” solutions, the proactive approach being financially much more economical than an unforeseen tree emergency issue. Historic landscapes and veteran or ancient trees feature in our management. We have just completed a restoration of a Capability Brown landscape (Queen Victoria’s birthplace) to name one of many projects. Our relationship with Henley and its treescape stretches back with estates and individuals being clients for 30 years. Be it a small garden tree to a full tree management plan, we are committed to sharing knowledge and approaches with our fabulous clients (thank you) and helping future ones. I/we very much look forward to hearing from you. Visit us online at www.heritagetreeservices.co.uk