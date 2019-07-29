John Deere ride-on lawnmower is on special offer
Monday, 29 July 2019
29/07/2019
TOM Grepne’s focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.
With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building, planting and improving gardens of all sizes.
Tom is passionate about the environment and wildlife, ensuring this is his main focus when designing planting schemes and suggesting ideas for your garden.
Tom specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work but any practical outdoor projects will be considered.
Whether you just need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.
Tom lives locally and has a great reputation. Just take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website at www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
Landscaper leads the way in your garden
