John Deere ride-on lawnmower is on special offer

NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol’s summer 2019 special offers on the John Deere range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers.

This month we have the highly capable X146R on offer for only £3,311 including VAT.

This petrol ride-on lawnmower comes complete with a 36-inch deck and 300-litre grass collection system, ideal for cutting areas up to an acre.

Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine and test it before handing it over to you with a full instructional demonstration.

If you already have a John Deere, Stihl or Husqvarna machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition throughout the year.

Farol offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at their Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Twyford showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support.

For more information, contact Barry Sharp on 0118 207 7760.

Alternatively, you can visit the firm online at www.farolmowers.co.uk

• Farol Ltd’s nearest showroom to Henley is located at London Road, Hare Hatch, Twyford, Berkshire, RG10 9EQ.