Treat yourself (and your lawn) to a walk-behind lawnmower
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our end-of-season offers on John Deere walk-behind ... [more]
Monday, 26 August 2019
26/08/2019
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our end-of-season offers on John Deere walk-behind lawnmowers.
We have models including the RUN41, RUN46, R40B, R43B and R43 with savings of up to £200. These models include both self-propelled petrol and battery-powered options.
The Farol team of dedicated factory-trained staff will build the machine and test it before handing it over with a demonstration. If you already have a John Deere, STIHL or Husqvarna we also offer competitive prices on servicing.
Farol offers the complete range of John Deere walk behind and ride-on lawnmowers at its Thame and Twyford showrooms, along with expert advice, parts and service support.
For more information, call Barry Sharp on 01182 077760 or visit Farol, London Road, Hare Hatch, Twyford, RG10 9EQ, or www.farolmowers.co.uk
