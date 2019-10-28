Landscaper aims to improve gardens of all shapes and sizes

Blow away the autumn and winter leaves with this month’s special offer
Monday, 28 October 2019
TOM Grepne’s focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.
With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building, planting and improving gardens of all sizes.
Tom specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work but any practical outdoor projects will be considered.
Whether you just need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.
Tom lives locally and has a great reputation. Just take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website, which can be found at www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
