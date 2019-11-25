Special offer mowers are up to £200 off the RRP
Monday, 25 November 2019
25/11/2019
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our end of season offers on John Deere walk-behind lawnmowers.
Farol Ltd have models including the RUN41, RUN46, R40B, R43B and R43 available with discounts up to £200 off the RRP.
These models include both self-propelled petrol and quiet battery powered options to suit your location and lawn size.
Buying from Farol means not buying from a box, but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.
If you already have a John Deere, Stihl or Husqvarna machine we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition. Farol Ltd offer the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at the Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Twyford showrooms — along with expert advice and parts and service support.
For more information call Barry Sharp on 01182 077760 or visi www.farolmowers.co.uk
Farol’s closest showroom to Henley is at London Road, Hare Hatch, Twyford, Berkshire, RG10 9EQ.
