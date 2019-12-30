Mowers are up to £200 off the RRP for New Year
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our New Year offers on John Deere walk-behind ... [more]
Monday, 30 December 2019
30/12/2019
TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised beds, pergolas, paths, turfing and planting, to name a few ... any practical outdoor projects will be considered. Whether you just need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete. Tom Grepne’s focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible. With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes. Tom lives locally and has a great reputation. Take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website
www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
Mowers are up to £200 off the RRP for New Year
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our New Year offers on John Deere walk-behind ... [more]
Landscaper aims to improve gardens of all shapes and sizes
TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised ... [more]
Special offer mowers are up to £200 off the RRP
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our New Year offers on John Deere walk-behind ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Shipments Co-ordinator/Warehouse Operative
Shipments Co-ordinator/ Warehouse Operative Enthusiastic, organised and self motivated individual required to work in ...
Transport and Facilities Compliance Manager
Location READING
Transport and Facilities Compliance Manager Closing date: Wednesday 6 January 2020 The Oratory School is looking for a ...