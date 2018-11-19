Students win all matches on first Italian tour

FOR the first time Gillotts School in Henley took a group of 35 year 10 and 11 students on a hockey and rugby tour to Lake Garda in Italy.

Tour leader Luke Harding said: “The tour was put together to give the students the opportunity to experience playing rugby and hockey in another country against foreign opposition and to work as a group on and off the pitch to support one another and make lifelong memories.”

He said the trip was highly successful in all respects as not only did both teams win all their matches but it was an enjoyable cultural experience.

The rugby team played matches in Brescia and Padova and the girls’ hockey team beat their opposition in Riva del Garda and Padova.

The tour also included a boat trip from Garda to Sirmione, outings to other local towns on Lake Garda and a day trip to Milan, where students had the opportunity to visit the San Siro Stadium and the famous Duomo di Milano.