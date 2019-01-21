Raffle raises £1,200 for pair’s trip to India

STUDENTS Meg Hearn and Ben Doyle sold raffle tickets to raise funds for their trip to India in July to help underprivileged children.

They will be going with Gillotts School in Henley through the World Challenge Scheme.

The raffle raised £1,200 and they said: “We would like to say a big thank-you to everyone who very kindly donated a prize.”

The draw was made on January 5 and the prize winners were as follows: Julia Baxter — two tickets to the English National Ballet (donated by Sarah Blomfield); Caroline Cousins — a set of Apple ear pods (Pugs Hearn); Charlotte Reagan — a night’s stay at the Oakley Court Hotel for two people; Donal McGloughlin — two bottles of Whispering Angel Rose Magnums (donated by Sarah Blomfield); Justine White — bottle of Kimonanthe perfume (Georgia Lacy); Michael Weyman — meal for two with a bottle of wine at the Baskerville Arms, Shiplake; George Wilmouth — £50 Breakspear voucher; Polly Kemp — year’s free membership of No Limits Gym, Henley; Nicolette Wise — 30-minute massage from Back in Line, Henley; Phil Pettit — case of Doyle’s Hungarian Wine (Joe Doyle),