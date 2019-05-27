Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Students enjoy visit to activity centre

Students enjoy visit to activity centre

ONE hundred and thirty year 7 students at Gillotts School in Henley visited the Skern Lodge Activity Centre in Devon.

They developed a new range of skills with activities such as the high ropes with a leap of faith, a climbing wall, abseiling, archery and surfing.

A school spokeswoman said these provided “a formidable test for students to achieve ambitious heights and conquer fears”.

The students also had opportunities to develop their teamworking skills with the assault course, pool Olympics and scavenger hunt.

“Students returned home tired but buoyant after an action-packed weekend which demonstrated to them that they can aim high and succeed in different challenges,” said the spokeswoman.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33