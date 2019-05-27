Students enjoy visit to activity centre

ONE hundred and thirty year 7 students at Gillotts School in Henley visited the Skern Lodge Activity Centre in Devon.

They developed a new range of skills with activities such as the high ropes with a leap of faith, a climbing wall, abseiling, archery and surfing.

A school spokeswoman said these provided “a formidable test for students to achieve ambitious heights and conquer fears”.

The students also had opportunities to develop their teamworking skills with the assault course, pool Olympics and scavenger hunt.

“Students returned home tired but buoyant after an action-packed weekend which demonstrated to them that they can aim high and succeed in different challenges,” said the spokeswoman.