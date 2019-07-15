School wins ‘maths in real life’ challenge for first time

EWELME Park hosted the 15th annual South Oxfordshire secondary schools “maths in real life” challenge.

With the support of landowner Michael Colston and his staff, teams of year 8 students from Langtree School in Woodcote, Icknield Community College in Watlington and Gillotts School in Henley took part in a series of activities based on learning about the finances of growing crops, forestry livery and how to measure the height and age of a tree.

Groups of students then worked together to produce a presentation on what they had learned and understood from the day and each school put forward a team to go head to head with the other two.

This year, Icknield was awarded the cup for the first time. The judges were impressed with the team’s ingenuity in creating a “Monopoly” game with chance cards depicting the possible rise and fall of the market value of the crops. They complimented all the schools on the high standard of their presentations.

The Icknield teasm with the cup are, left to right, Caitlin Fern, Katie Mae Hills, Ella Rose Gaskin and Caitlin Pope